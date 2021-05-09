Chief Secretary KP pays visit to Abbottabad, monitors tourists flow, setting up checkpoints

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Sunday paid a brief visit to Abbottabad to monitor the flow of tourists coming to different areas despite complete lockdown.

Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud, IG Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi, Regional Police Officer Hazara Mirwais Niaz, Health Secretary Syed Imtiaz Shah and others were also present on the occasion.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz was informed about the implementation of Corona SOPs across the province at Commissioner House Abbottabad that complete lockdown at tourist destinations has reduced the problems and all hotels and restaurants are inspected on a daily basis as per the instructions of the NCOC and are reported to the NCOC as well as the tourists sites.

Talks have been held with all the transport unions regarding transport and they are cooperating fully, the Chief Secretary was told in the briefing by Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz Khan Mehsud.

The Chief Secretary later attended the NCOC meeting at Commissioner House Abbottabad through video link. The meeting was attended by IG Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sanaullah Abbasi, Secretary Health Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Imtiaz Shah, Commissioner Hazara Division Riaz. Khan Mehsud, Regional Police Officer Hazara Mirwais Niaz, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra, District Police Officer Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra and Director General Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) were also present.

Chief Secretary KP Dr. Kazim Niaz said that he was here with IG Police KP Sanaullah Abbasi to monitor himself so that all issues related to tourism should be resolved.

He said that due to the rush of tourists, difficulties could arise after Eid.

"We have already set up check posts in Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and Swat. Vehicles are checked thoroughly at these check posts as per the instructions of NCOC," he said. In this regard, Commissioner Hazara, Commissioner Malakand and Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts and District Police Officers are present in the meeting of NCOC. He said that 432 vehicles were returned from the check posts in the province including 246 from Abbottabad, 114 from Mansehra, 34 from Haripur and 37 from Swat. He said, more than 3000 passengers of the flights arriving at Bacha Khan International Airport were also tested, in which only 7 positive cases were found. Similarly, a check post has also been set up at the border and tests are also conducted on those coming from there in which only 3 corona tests have come positive so far. The meeting directed the health department to set up two major vaccination centers in Peshawar to expedite the vaccination process.

Dr. Kazim Niaz said that the districts which had data entry problems Control rooms have been set up in the districts and all facilities have been provided to them. He said that wherever there were issues of vaccination data entry, instructions have been issued to the Secretary Health and Deputy Commissioners of the concerned districts, DHOs, wherever there is internet or any other technical problem.