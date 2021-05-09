UrduPoint.com
Chief Secretary KP Visits Abbottabad

Faizan Hashmi 15 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 08:20 PM

Chief Secretary KP visits Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Kazim Niaz Sunday visited Abbottabad city, on which Commissioner Hazara division Riaz Khan Mahsood briefed visiting dignitary about Coronavirus SOPs, lockdown and establishment of check posts at tourist spots of Hazara division.

On the occasion, Inspector General (IG) of Police KP Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Mirvais Niaz and Secretary Health KPK Syed Imtiaz Shah were also present.

Commissioner Hazara said that after the lockdown and establishment of check posts at tourists spots of the region a visible change in the issues can be seen, all hotels and restaurants were checked on daily basis following the directives of National Command and Control Center (NCOC) and report them on daily basis. He said that transporters are cooperating with administration.

Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz also attended NCOC meeting from Commissioner Hazara office through video link.

Dr. Kazim while speaking at the occasion said that I along with IG KPK monitoring the situation and resolve issues pertaining to the tourism in the region, owing to the tourist influx after Eid, district administrations can face issues, we have established check posts at Abbottabad, Haripur, Mansehra and Sawat where vehicles are checked according to the NCOC guidelines.

He directed taskforce health department officials to accelerate the pace of vaccination and to establish two main vaccination centers at Peshawar. We also have established control rooms with complete facilities at all districts where administration was facing vaccination data entry issues, adding the chief secretary said.

Inspector General (IG) police KPK Dr. Sanaullah Abbassi, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Mirvais Niaz, Secretary Health KPK Syed Imtiaz Shah, DC Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra, District Police Officers (DPO) Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra, Director General (DG) Galyat Development Authority (GDA) Raza Habeeb and DG Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) were also present in the NCOC meeting.

