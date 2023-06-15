UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary KP Visits Swat, Meets With Bahrain Bazar Business Community

Muhammad Irfan Published June 15, 2023 | 05:01 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry Thursday visited Swat and inspected the affected road of Bahrain Bazar due to flooding in tourists resort Tehsil Bahrain.

The Chief Secretary during his visit, told media men that efforts have been taken to bring the Bahrain Bazar trouble free. The District Administration, he said, has taken measures on an emergency basis for the early restoration of Bazar Road.

Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, the Chief Secretary KP, said that the aim and objective of the visit is to give assurance to the people running their businesses in Bahrain bazar that the government has taken quick action in this connection. He said Bahrain bazaar was affected because of the flood waters and faced difficulties so he himself visited the area.

All institutions are active for the restoration of road infrastructure in the affected areas as soon as possible. Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry said. The caretaker provincial minister for communication and construction Muhammad Ali Shah, and the corresponding secretary were also accompanied by the Chief Secretary.

He said, full funds will be given for the rehabilitation of the affected road. Bahrain will take all possible measures to restore the beauty and splendor of the bazaar, the Chief Secretary assured. For the convenience of tourists, restoration of the flood-affected road as soon as possible is the first priority, Chief Secretary KP said. An alternative bypass from Bahrain Bazaar is also being planned, Chief Secretary informed.

