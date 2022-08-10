Chief Secretary lauds admin, police for best arrangements during Muharram

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Wednesday praised the administration and police across the Punjab for the excellent management, security arrangements and maintenance of law and order during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The chief secretary said, "They have worked untiringly round the clock with a remarkable sense of responsibility".

"I am also grateful to the Army, Rangers and other Law Enforcement Agencies for providing critical support and, of course, the very hard work done by members of the peace committees to maintain peace and harmony is most laudable," he added.