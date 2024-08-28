Open Menu

Chief Secretary Lauds KMU's Contributions To Medical Education, Research, Public Health

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 28, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Chief Secretary lauds KMU's contributions to medical education, research, public health

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, has praised Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar for its exceptional contributions to medical education, research, and public health.

He emphasized that KMU's academic and research standards, along with its administrative and financial discipline, set a benchmark for other universities in the province.

The provincial government, recognizing KMU's pivotal role, is committed to prioritizing the university's needs.

The Chief Secretary made these remarks during his visit to KMU, where he was warmly welcomed by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Registrar Inam Ullah Khan Wazir, Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, and other departmental heads.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry conducted a significant visit to the Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL) at KMU.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by Dr. Yasar Yousafzai, Director of PHRL.

During the visit, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry was provided with a comprehensive briefing on the operations and capabilities of the PHRL.

Dr. Yasar Yousafzai detailed the laboratory’s extensive preparedness measures, particularly in relation to M. Pox testing and emergency response.

The Chief Secretary expressed his deep appreciation for the dedication and efforts demonstrated by the PHRL team in maintaining high standards of public health readiness.

He commended the laboratory for its vital role in the region's health safety and emerging health threats, recognizing it as an essential asset in safeguarding public health and addressing emerging health challenges. He also affirmed the provincial government's support for the laboratory's ongoing efforts.

The Chief Secretary highlighted KMU's multifaceted role in not only providing education but also in disease diagnosis, prevention, and policy-making. He expressed confidence that with the opening of the University Hospital, KMU would achieve new milestones in delivering medical services.

He described the KMU Hospital project as a commendable initiative that would create an ideal model of integrated knowledge, research, and medical services, benefiting the people of the province.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry also applauded the launch of the e-Assessment system, noting that it would save valuable time for students while enhancing transparency and conserving financial resources.

The visit concluded with tours of the KMU e-Assessment Center, the KMU Hospital building, and PHRL, where Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq provided briefings on ongoing projects.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Visit Tours Khyber Medical University Government

Recent Stories

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West ..

SACM inspects rainwater drainage in Keamari, West districts

3 hours ago
 Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Ex ..

Privatization in Power Sector only way forward: Experts

3 hours ago
 Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid ..

Commissioner Karachi reviews arrangements for Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAW)

3 hours ago
 Increasing judges number to help provide speedy ju ..

Increasing judges number to help provide speedy justice: Barrister Malik

3 hours ago
 DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Naw ..

DC declares Aug 29, 30 holidays for schools in Nawabshah due to heavy rain

3 hours ago
 Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, b ..

Ongoing projects to strengthen tourism industry, boost economy: Advisor

3 hours ago
CM visits coastal districts to review rain situati ..

CM visits coastal districts to review rain situation

3 hours ago
 Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

Schools will remain open in Karachi on August 29

3 hours ago
 Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to ..

Khawaja Salman visits Rana Tanveer's residence to condole his brother's death

4 hours ago
 Health secretary orders comprehensive review of te ..

Health secretary orders comprehensive review of teaching hospitals

4 hours ago
 Power minister forms committee to convert imported ..

Power minister forms committee to convert imported coal IPPs on Thar coal

4 hours ago
 PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

PCB confirms schedule of Champions One-Day Cup

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan