PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, has praised Khyber Medical University (KMU) Peshawar for its exceptional contributions to medical education, research, and public health.

He emphasized that KMU's academic and research standards, along with its administrative and financial discipline, set a benchmark for other universities in the province.

The provincial government, recognizing KMU's pivotal role, is committed to prioritizing the university's needs.

The Chief Secretary made these remarks during his visit to KMU, where he was warmly welcomed by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq, Registrar Inam Ullah Khan Wazir, Controller of Examinations Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Gandapur, and other departmental heads.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry conducted a significant visit to the Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL) at KMU.

Upon his arrival, he was warmly welcomed by Dr. Yasar Yousafzai, Director of PHRL.

During the visit, Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry was provided with a comprehensive briefing on the operations and capabilities of the PHRL.

Dr. Yasar Yousafzai detailed the laboratory’s extensive preparedness measures, particularly in relation to M. Pox testing and emergency response.

The Chief Secretary expressed his deep appreciation for the dedication and efforts demonstrated by the PHRL team in maintaining high standards of public health readiness.

He commended the laboratory for its vital role in the region's health safety and emerging health threats, recognizing it as an essential asset in safeguarding public health and addressing emerging health challenges. He also affirmed the provincial government's support for the laboratory's ongoing efforts.

The Chief Secretary highlighted KMU's multifaceted role in not only providing education but also in disease diagnosis, prevention, and policy-making. He expressed confidence that with the opening of the University Hospital, KMU would achieve new milestones in delivering medical services.

He described the KMU Hospital project as a commendable initiative that would create an ideal model of integrated knowledge, research, and medical services, benefiting the people of the province.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry also applauded the launch of the e-Assessment system, noting that it would save valuable time for students while enhancing transparency and conserving financial resources.

The visit concluded with tours of the KMU e-Assessment Center, the KMU Hospital building, and PHRL, where Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zia Ul Haq provided briefings on ongoing projects.