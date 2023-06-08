UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Lays Foundation Stone Of DC Complex

June 08, 2023

Chief Secretary lays foundation stone of DC Complex

Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman here on Thursday laid foundation stone of DC Complex Rawalpindi and inaugurated the GOR Family Park

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ):Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman here on Thursday laid foundation stone of DC Complex Rawalpindi and inaugurated the GOR Family Park.

On the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha, DG RDA, Saif Anwar Jappa, Deputy Commissioner Hasan Waqar Cheema and other officers concerned were present.

The Chief Secretary was given a detailed briefing about the DC Complex project and the Family Park.

The Chief Secretary also planted a sapling at GOR Family Park.

Zahid Akhtar Zaman said that the DC complex would be a three-storey building that would be completed by May next year at a cost of Rs 328 million.

Apart from the government offices, the DC complex would have adequate waiting rooms for the citizens, he informed.

The government officers should resolve the problems of citizens on a priority basis, he directed.

There should be an integrated problem-resolving system so that the citizens could be facilitated and their complaints could be resolved within shortest possible time frame, he said.

The administrative officers should resolve all pending revenue issues on priority basis, he instructed the officers concerned.

A special cleanliness program for rural areas has been started and special tasks were being given to all administrative officers, he added.

The revenue of each village would be spent on its development and prosperity, Zahid Akhtar Zaman added.

