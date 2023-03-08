Chief Secretary lays foundation stone of guest house at Gymkhana Club

Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman here on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a guest house at Gymkhana Club

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman here on Wednesday laid the foundation stone of a guest house at Gymkhana Club.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatta, Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema, Additional Commissioner Coordination, Nadarat Hussain Shah, Director General, Rawalpindi Development Authority, Saif Anwar Jappa and other officers concerned were present on this occasion.

A briefing was given to the Chief Secretary regarding the construction of the guest house.

The Chief Secretary said that the administration under the leadership of Commissioner Rawalpindi was doing good work.

Construction of the guest house at Rawalpindi Gymkhana Club was a good move, he added.

The Commissioner informed the Chief Secretary that solid steps were being taken to beautify the city.

The construction of a guest house at the Gymkhana Club would further enhance the beauty of the city, he added.