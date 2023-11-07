Open Menu

Chief Secretary Mirza Reviews Education Projects In GB

Faizan Hashmi Published November 07, 2023 | 11:29 PM

Chief Secretary Gilgit-Baltistan Abrar Ahmed Mirza presided over a meeting with education partners in his office on Tuesday to review the progress of various educational projects underway in the region

The meeting was briefed on a range of initiatives, including the establishment of Learning Management System (LMS) schools, promotion of STEAM education (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics), entrepreneurship training, computer education, implementation of a meal program for students, solarization of 181 schools, and the recruitment of 1,000 education fellows.

Chief Secretary Mirza commended the contributions of education partners and reiterated his commitment to providing maximum support to ensure the sustainable development of these projects. He also acknowledged the efforts of his predecessor, former Chief Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, in advancing the cause of education in Gilgit-Baltistan.

