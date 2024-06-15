Chief Secretary Notifies Hyderabad Water & Sewerage Board Corporation
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 11:26 PM
Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah has notified the constitution of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board Corporation (HW&SBC) by nominating Mayor of the city Kashif Ali Shoro as its chairperson
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah has notified the constitution of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage board Corporation (HW&SBC) by nominating Mayor of the city Kashif Ali Shoro as its chairperson.
According to the notification, there will be 9 ex-officio members of the corporation besides 6 non-official members.
The ex-officio members, who have been nominated through their designations, include the Mayor as Chairperson and Secretary Local Government, Secretary Finance, Secretary Planning and Development, Commissioner Hyderabad, Director General Sindh Katchi Abadi Authority, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Executive Officer of the corporation and Municipal Commissioner.
The non-official members, who have been selected with their Names, include former MD WASA Saleemuddin, Faheem Akhtar Junejo, Aslam Uqaili, Muhammad Hashim Laghari, Anila Naz Soomro and Aftab Ahmed Khanzada.
Recent Stories
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
Policeman shot, injured in robbery
Rain delays England's must-win T20 World Cup game against Namibia
India v Canada latest T20 World Cup rain victim at wet Lauderhill
IG Punjab takes notice of double murder in Attock
70m distributed among sick children of policemen
Frustrated Ghanaians brace for more power cuts
'Everyone gives us no chance', says Poland boss Probierz
Lawmakers hail PM's address
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements6 minutes ago
-
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM6 minutes ago
-
Slain child's body found near DSP's office6 minutes ago
-
Policeman shot, injured in robbery6 minutes ago
-
IG Punjab takes notice of double murder in Attock9 minutes ago
-
70m distributed among sick children of policemen9 minutes ago
-
Lawmakers hail PM's address12 minutes ago
-
DPO issues comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha12 minutes ago
-
Speaker PA, IGP inaugurate Eagle Squad in Kasur12 minutes ago
-
Balochistan Govt announces Eid holidays from 17 to 19 June2 minutes ago
-
MNA predicts economic relief in upcoming days2 minutes ago
-
PM unveils reforms agenda of economic revival; says country on course of progress2 minutes ago