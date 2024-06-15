Open Menu

Chief Secretary Notifies Hyderabad Water & Sewerage Board Corporation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2024 | 11:26 PM

Sindh Chief Secretary Syed Asif Hyder Shah has notified the constitution of Hyderabad Water and Sewerage Board Corporation (HW&SBC) by nominating Mayor of the city Kashif Ali Shoro as its chairperson

According to the notification, there will be 9 ex-officio members of the corporation besides 6 non-official members.

The ex-officio members, who have been nominated through their designations, include the Mayor as Chairperson and Secretary Local Government, Secretary Finance, Secretary Planning and Development, Commissioner Hyderabad, Director General Sindh Katchi Abadi Authority, Deputy Commissioner, Chief Executive Officer of the corporation and Municipal Commissioner.

The non-official members, who have been selected with their Names, include former MD WASA Saleemuddin, Faheem Akhtar Junejo, Aslam Uqaili, Muhammad Hashim Laghari, Anila Naz Soomro and Aftab Ahmed Khanzada.

