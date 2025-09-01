Open Menu

Chief Secretary Of Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan Directs Officials To Uphold Integrity In Public Service

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 11:49 PM

Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan directs officials to uphold integrity in public service

Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan has directed government officials to embrace integrity and a spirit of service in their duties, emphasizing that these values are vital for addressing public concerns swiftly and effectively

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan has directed government officials to embrace integrity and a spirit of service in their duties, emphasizing that these values are vital for addressing public concerns swiftly and effectively.

Speaking at a conference of Deputy Commissioners, Shakeel Qadir Khan highlighted that honesty and professionalism are essential to restoring and maintaining public trust in government institutions.

The meeting addressed several pressing district-level matters, ranging from development initiatives to citizen engagement and heritage preservation.

Preserving cultural heritage, Shakeel Qadir Khan stressed the importance of safeguarding archaeological sites, describing them as invaluable historical assets that offer insights into ancient civilizations.

He emphasized that protecting these sites is a shared responsibility to preserve knowledge for future generations.

The Chief Secretary directed the Deputy Commissioners to hold regular kulli kacheris (open-court sessions), enabling citizens to voice their grievances directly.

Shakeel Qadir Khan reiterated that timely and effective resolution of public issues is a core government obligation.

Shakeel Qadir Khan called for rigorous monitoring of food prices and enforcement of government-fixed rates for essential commodities to curb inflation and market exploitation.

A province-wide ban on plastic shopping bags has been implemented to combat pollution and promote a cleaner, healthier environment.

He also instructed officials to ensure that all development projects are completed within their deadlines without compromising quality.

Shakeel Qadir Khan also ordered the immediate disbursement of salaries to temporarily appointed teachers and doctors in the education and health sectors.

The Chief Secretary urged expedited efforts for the repatriation of POR (Proof of Registration) cardholders, reinforcing the province’s commitment to lawful and organized migration processes.

Recent Stories

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly eart ..

UN chief pledges to help people hit by deadly earthquake in Afghanistan

12 minutes ago
 UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change ..

UET, PCF sign MoU to collaborate on climate change, gender equality

12 minutes ago
 Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as res ..

Rawal Dam spillways to open Tuesday morning as reservoir hits critical level

12 seconds ago
 Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review mon ..

Parliamentary delegation visits NEOC to review monsoon response

16 seconds ago
 Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs ..

Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel directs to ensure timely completion o ..

8 minutes ago
 Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during fl ..

Rescue 1122 provides lifesaving services during flood

8 minutes ago
Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

Police rescue 246,640 people amid flood emergency

8 minutes ago
 Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges ..

Unity, long-term measures amid national challenges: Barrister Aqeel

8 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation ..

Uzbekistan, China deepen digital, tech cooperation to drive growth

19 minutes ago
 Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil ..

Electric buses start from October in Attock: Anil Saeed

8 minutes ago
 547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods ..

547,356 people shifted to safety as Chenab floods threat looms

13 minutes ago
 Punjab government utilizing all resources for pris ..

Punjab government utilizing all resources for prisoners’ welfare: Anil Saeed

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan