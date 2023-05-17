Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary chairs meeting to review National Action Plan against terrorism in KP

Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the implementation of the National Action Plan against terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the implementation of the National Action Plan against terrorism.

The Home Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided a detailed briefing on the progress made, emphasizing the measures taken in the region to counter-terrorism.

The meeting involved discussions, recommendations, and updates, aiming to strengthen the ongoing efforts against terrorism and improve the effectiveness of the National Action Plan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.