Chief Secretary Of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary Chairs Meeting To Review National Action Plan Against Terrorism In KP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 17, 2023 | 08:57 PM

Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the implementation of the National Action Plan against terrorism

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review the implementation of the National Action Plan against terrorism.

The Home Secretary of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provided a detailed briefing on the progress made, emphasizing the measures taken in the region to counter-terrorism.

The meeting involved discussions, recommendations, and updates, aiming to strengthen the ongoing efforts against terrorism and improve the effectiveness of the National Action Plan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

