UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Orders Arrangements In Hospitals To Tackle Dengue

Sumaira FH Published July 30, 2022 | 07:49 PM

Chief Secretary orders arrangements in hospitals to tackle dengue

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal directed the Health Department on Saturday to make necessary arrangements in hospitals, besides asking the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to check health facilities in their areas, in the wake of increasing cases of dengue

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal directed the Health Department on Saturday to make necessary arrangements in hospitals, besides asking the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners to check health facilities in their areas, in the wake of increasing cases of dengue.

He issued the direction while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the measures being taken to control dengue in the province.

The chief secretary said that it was alarming that more dengue cases had been reported this year than last year. He said that the departments should ensure implementation of anti-dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs), adding that the responsibility of the third party validation had been assigned to the departments of local government and agriculture. "For eradication of dengue, the government institutions and the civil society all have to work together and the negligence of anyone can lead to the failure of joint efforts against dengue.

" he added.

The chief secretary also directed the authorities concerned to further improve the process of monitoring, surveillance and case response of dengue. He urged citizens to supplement the government efforts to overcome dengue by ensuring cleanliness and removing standing water from rooftops and other places within homes. He said that a special campaign should be started to raise awareness about dengue.

The officials of the Health Department gave a detailed briefing to the meeting. They said that 256 confirmed cases of dengue and two deaths had been reported in the province so far this year. They mentioned that 519 cases have been registered over violation of the dengue SOPs in a week.

The meeting was attended by the Chairman P&D, administrative secretaries of health, local government, environment and officers concerned while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video-link.

Related Topics

Dengue Punjab Water Civil Society Agriculture Lead All From Government

Recent Stories

RPO reviews security arrangements for Muharram

RPO reviews security arrangements for Muharram

36 seconds ago
 5 arrested for injuring two siblings in aerial fir ..

5 arrested for injuring two siblings in aerial firing

37 seconds ago
 PNS Taimur visits Cambodia

PNS Taimur visits Cambodia

39 seconds ago
 MPA Qalandar inaugurates Service Delivery Center

MPA Qalandar inaugurates Service Delivery Center

3 minutes ago
 1430 families affected; 4 dead, 10 injured in rain ..

1430 families affected; 4 dead, 10 injured in rain hit areas of Kohlu: DC Qurban ..

3 minutes ago
 More rain-wind-thundershower likely in various par ..

More rain-wind-thundershower likely in various parts of country: PMD

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.