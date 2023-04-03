UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Orders Campaign Against Beggary

Faizan Hashmi Published April 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Chief secretary orders campaign against beggary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman directed the authorities concerned on Monday to start a campaign against beggary, saying that it was necessary to discourage professional beggars.

He issued instructions while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review measures taken to prevent beggary. The Social Welfare secretary, commissioner Lahore division, CCPO Lahore and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The chief secretary said that beggary was a social evil and it was a collective responsibility of all to eliminate it.

He said that organised groups were involved in forcing women and children to beg for them. The CS ordered the commissioner Lahore to launch a crackdown on professional beggars and set up special squads in this regard.

The chief secretary said that the beggar children should be handed over to the Child Protection Bureau. He also issued instructions to the police regarding providing support to the district administration for prevention of beggary. The Social Welfare secretary briefed the meeting that a welfare home is working for rehabilitation of beggars.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Punjab Women All

Recent Stories

Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muh ..

Namaz e Janaza of Naik Shair Ahmed, Lance Naik Muhammad Asghar, Sepoy Nursing Ab ..

6 minutes ago
 TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You fee ..

TikTok introduces a new way to refresh For You feed recommendations

6 minutes ago
 Informa Markets partners with NAFL to drive progre ..

Informa Markets partners with NAFL to drive progress of regional logistics secto ..

9 minutes ago
 Naseem Shah addresses false marriage rumors

Naseem Shah addresses false marriage rumors

10 minutes ago
 Soldiers martyred in Kech laid to rest with full m ..

Soldiers martyred in Kech laid to rest with full military honour

31 minutes ago
 GPSSA launches ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial ..

GPSSA launches ‘Get Ready - Proactive Financial Planning’ campaign; offers p ..

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.