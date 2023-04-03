Chief secretary orders campaign against beggary

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman directed the authorities concerned on Monday to start a campaign against beggary, saying that it was necessary to discourage professional beggars.

He issued instructions while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review measures taken to prevent beggary. The Social Welfare secretary, commissioner Lahore division, CCPO Lahore and officers concerned attended the meeting.

The chief secretary said that beggary was a social evil and it was a collective responsibility of all to eliminate it.

He said that organised groups were involved in forcing women and children to beg for them. The CS ordered the commissioner Lahore to launch a crackdown on professional beggars and set up special squads in this regard.

The chief secretary said that the beggar children should be handed over to the Child Protection Bureau. He also issued instructions to the police regarding providing support to the district administration for prevention of beggary. The Social Welfare secretary briefed the meeting that a welfare home is working for rehabilitation of beggars.