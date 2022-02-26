Chief secretary orders curbing smuggling of wheat, fertilizers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all deputy commissioners to tighten measures for curbing the smuggling of wheat and fertilizers, besides continuing monitoring of the compost's supply and stocks through the online portal.

He was presiding over a video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat, here on Saturday. The chief secretary said that in case of shortage of fertilizers, crop production could be affected. He said that the government would protect the interests of farmers in any case and would take stern action against profiteers.

The CS asked the officers to strictly implement the directives on road safety outside schools and take action against the violators. He mentioned that special period should be started in schools to highlight the importance of cleanliness. He said that a permanent solution should be worked out for the problem of garbage heaps in the cities.

The CS also issued instructions to start preparations for dealing with possible urban flooding during rains.

The divisional commissioners gave detailed briefing to the meeting through video-link.

The meeting was informed that 4,077 open manholes in Lahore division, 1,534 in Gujranwala, 1,404 in Multan, 1,661 in Bahawalpur, 515 in DG Khan and 390 in Rawalpindi were covered.

Similarly, 10,372 street lights in Lahore division, 3,765 in Gujranwala, 3,284 in Multan, 2,247 in Bahawalpur, 1,671 in DG Khan and 6,849 in Rawalpindi were made functional. The participants were told that timely resolution of complaints about sewerage and cleanliness in districts is being ensured.

The secretaries of agriculture and industries departments, additional IG special branch and officers concerned attended the meeting.