UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Orders Curbing Smuggling Of Wheat, Fertilizers

Umer Jamshaid Published February 26, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Chief secretary orders curbing smuggling of wheat, fertilizers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all deputy commissioners to tighten measures for curbing the smuggling of wheat and fertilizers, besides continuing monitoring of the compost's supply and stocks through the online portal.

He was presiding over a video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat, here on Saturday. The chief secretary said that in case of shortage of fertilizers, crop production could be affected. He said that the government would protect the interests of farmers in any case and would take stern action against profiteers.

The CS asked the officers to strictly implement the directives on road safety outside schools and take action against the violators. He mentioned that special period should be started in schools to highlight the importance of cleanliness. He said that a permanent solution should be worked out for the problem of garbage heaps in the cities.

The CS also issued instructions to start preparations for dealing with possible urban flooding during rains.

The divisional commissioners gave detailed briefing to the meeting through video-link.

The meeting was informed that 4,077 open manholes in Lahore division, 1,534 in Gujranwala, 1,404 in Multan, 1,661 in Bahawalpur, 515 in DG Khan and 390 in Rawalpindi were covered.

Similarly, 10,372 street lights in Lahore division, 3,765 in Gujranwala, 3,284 in Multan, 2,247 in Bahawalpur, 1,671 in DG Khan and 6,849 in Rawalpindi were made functional. The participants were told that timely resolution of complaints about sewerage and cleanliness in districts is being ensured.

The secretaries of agriculture and industries departments, additional IG special branch and officers concerned attended the meeting.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Resolution Shortage Punjab Agriculture Road Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Stocks All Government Wheat Rains

Recent Stories

Britney Spears will surprise fans with new music

Britney Spears will surprise fans with new music

49 minutes ago
 Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of th ..

Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan on th ..

59 minutes ago
 Here’s What Makes vivo V23 5G An Ultimate Smartp ..

Here’s What Makes vivo V23 5G An Ultimate Smartphone for The Youth

1 hour ago
 Royal couple’s new puppy photos make rounds on s ..

Royal couple’s new puppy photos make rounds on social media

1 hour ago
 Rashid Khan’s return can give boost to Qalandars ..

Rashid Khan’s return can give boost to Qalandars in final clash with Sultans

3 hours ago
 Protecting common man from effects of global price ..

Protecting common man from effects of global price-hike top priority: PM

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>