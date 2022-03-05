UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Orders Reduction In Essential Items' Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 05, 2022 | 06:55 PM

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed all deputy commissioners to ensure reduction in the prices of essential commodities and transport fares in proportion to the decrease in prices of petroleum products

He issued the directive while presiding over a video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat, here on Saturday.

The chief secretary said that the benefit of reduction in prices of petroleum products and electricity should reach the common man in any case. He directed the administrative officers to continue measures for eradication of smuggling of wheat and fertilisers.

He said that indigenous varieties of plants should be given priority in the tree plantation campaign and targets were being achieved.

The divisional commissioners gave a detailed briefing to the chief secretary. It was informed that 636 open manholes in Sahiwal, 601 in Okara, 219 in Pakpattan, 480 in Sargodha, 345 in Khushab, 84 in Mianwali and 443 open manholes in Bhakkar had been covered.

The secretaries of agriculture and food departments, Additional IG Special Branch and officials concerned attended the meeting.

