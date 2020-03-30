UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary Orders Screening Of Tableeghi Jamaat Members

Sumaira FH 38 seconds ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 07:31 PM

Chief secretary orders screening of Tableeghi Jamaat members

Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan Monday directed the relevant departments to contain all members including foreigners of Tableeghi Jamaat to the districts of their current location in Punjab and also conduct their corona screening to help curb the spread of the virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan Monday directed the relevant departments to contain all members including foreigners of Tableeghi Jamaat to the districts of their current location in Punjab and also conduct their corona screening to help curb the spread of the virus.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting on administrative affairs, testing process of coronavirus patients and steps to minimise educational losses due to lockdown.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member board (Revenue) (SMBR), Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Punjab and officers concerned.

The CS said that decision to carry out screening of Tableeghi Jamaat had been taken to stem spread of the pandemic, and those with positive COVID-19 would be shifted to quarantines.

The SMBR told the meeting that personal protection equipment (PPE) including 38,500 surgical masks, 5,750 N-95 masks, 14,600 gowns, 36,500 gloves, and 12,900 goggles had been dispatched to hospitals in all districts.

The meeting deliberated on a proposal to promote students from class one to eight without examination and on the basis of their performance in summer vacation homework.

It was decided that online classes would be arranged for 9th and 10th�class students, especially subjects of Mathematics and Science up to class eight. These lectures would also be telecast on cable tv as well.

The meeting was briefed that a notification had been issued to constitute divisional philanthropists committees at divisional level for helping deserving people, affected by lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Each committee would comprise of divisional commissioner, a provincial minister, to be nominated by the Punjab chief minister, regional police officer, deputy commissioner, district police officer, president chamber of commerce of district/division, philanthropists, representative of any non-governmental organisation (NGO), and district head of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) or Ehsaas Programme.

The committee would identify needy/poor of the area/district; decide the method of assistance either through food hampers or cash distribution, besides ensuring that social distancing was observed during distribution of the aid.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Police Punjab Chamber Commerce TV All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE President approves law to regulate strategic s ..

17 minutes ago

Expo 2020 organisers and steering committee partic ..

32 minutes ago

Minister appreciates China support during Pak hard ..

35 seconds ago

Tableeghi Markaz turns into Quarantine facility fo ..

37 seconds ago

Indus River System Authority releases 88,500 cusec ..

38 seconds ago

Director Food pays surprise visits to flour mills

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.