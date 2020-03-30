Chief secretary orders screening of Tableeghi Jamaat members

Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan Monday directed the relevant departments to contain all members including foreigners of Tableeghi Jamaat to the districts of their current location in Punjab and also conduct their corona screening to help curb the spread of the virus

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan Monday directed the relevant departments to contain all members including foreigners of Tableeghi Jamaat to the districts of their current location in Punjab and also conduct their corona screening to help curb the spread of the virus.

He issued these directions while chairing a meeting on administrative affairs, testing process of coronavirus patients and steps to minimise educational losses due to lockdown.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member board (Revenue) (SMBR), Additional Chief Secretary Home, IG Punjab and officers concerned.

The CS said that decision to carry out screening of Tableeghi Jamaat had been taken to stem spread of the pandemic, and those with positive COVID-19 would be shifted to quarantines.

The SMBR told the meeting that personal protection equipment (PPE) including 38,500 surgical masks, 5,750 N-95 masks, 14,600 gowns, 36,500 gloves, and 12,900 goggles had been dispatched to hospitals in all districts.

The meeting deliberated on a proposal to promote students from class one to eight without examination and on the basis of their performance in summer vacation homework.

It was decided that online classes would be arranged for 9th and 10th�class students, especially subjects of Mathematics and Science up to class eight. These lectures would also be telecast on cable tv as well.

The meeting was briefed that a notification had been issued to constitute divisional philanthropists committees at divisional level for helping deserving people, affected by lockdown in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. Each committee would comprise of divisional commissioner, a provincial minister, to be nominated by the Punjab chief minister, regional police officer, deputy commissioner, district police officer, president chamber of commerce of district/division, philanthropists, representative of any non-governmental organisation (NGO), and district head of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) or Ehsaas Programme.

The committee would identify needy/poor of the area/district; decide the method of assistance either through food hampers or cash distribution, besides ensuring that social distancing was observed during distribution of the aid.