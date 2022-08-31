UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Orders Steps To Control Prices Of Food Items

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 10:12 PM

Chief Secretary orders steps to control prices of food items

Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal on Wednesday directed all deputy commissioners to take concrete steps to control prices of food items in the wake of rains and floods that had pushed rates up, besides keeping a close watch on the supply chain of vegetables, especially tomatoes and onions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary (CS) Kamran Ali Afzal on Wednesday directed all deputy commissioners to take concrete steps to control prices of food items in the wake of rains and floods that had pushed rates up, besides keeping a close watch on the supply chain of vegetables, especially tomatoes and onions.

He gave this instruction while presiding over a video-link meeting of all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners, here at Civil Secretariat.

The chief secretary asked the officers to play an active role in stabilizing the prices of food items, especially vegetables and pulses.

He said that the import of tomatoes and onions would be encouraged to minimize the gap between supply and demand.

The chief secretary directed that special counters be set up in model bazaars to ensure the availability of tomatoes and onions at fixed rates and the demand and supply of food items, especially vegetables, be monitored on a daily basis.

He said that all price controls magistrates should be immediately mobilized in the field and no leniency should be shown to profiteers and hoarders.

He said that there was a need to work with more effort and passion in difficult situations.

The chief secretary said that grinding of wheat should be ensured in flour mills and the quota of flour mills involved in irregularities should be cancelled.

The administrative secretaries of various departments including Industries, Agriculture, Food and officers concerned attended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Related Topics

Import Punjab Agriculture Price All Wheat Rains Tomatoes Flour

Recent Stories

Trains operation for Karachi to be restored in 3 t ..

Trains operation for Karachi to be restored in 3 to 4 days: Railways

3 minutes ago
 Three children die of gastro in Khuzdar

Three children die of gastro in Khuzdar

3 minutes ago
 Ali Geelani was a strong voice of Pakistan in IIOJ ..

Ali Geelani was a strong voice of Pakistan in IIOJK: AJK President

3 minutes ago
 Russia May Respond Symmetrically or Asymmetrically ..

Russia May Respond Symmetrically or Asymmetrically to EU Decision on Visas - Gru ..

15 minutes ago
 Prime Minister orders restoration of flood-hit roa ..

Prime Minister orders restoration of flood-hit road infrastructure by Friday

15 minutes ago
 IAEA wants 'permanent presence' at Russia-held nuc ..

IAEA wants 'permanent presence' at Russia-held nuclear plant

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.