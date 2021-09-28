Chief Secretary orders strategy to improve cleanliness in city

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to work out an effective strategy to resolve cleanliness-related problems in the provincial capital on a permanent basis

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to work out an effective strategy to resolve cleanliness-related problems in the provincial capital on a permanent basis.

He directed this while presiding over a meeting here at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the sanitation arrangements in Lahore and the working of Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC).

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that work of collecting and disposing of garbage in the city should be further expedited and timely resolution of complaints about sanitation should be ensured.

He said that providing a clean environment to citizens was the priority of government. Solid waste management companies and related agencies should not spare any effort in keeping the cities clean, he added.

The Chief Secretary also ordered speeding up the work on the waste-to-energy project at Lakho Dher landfill site.

The secretary local government, CEO LWMC, additional commissioner Lahore and officersconcerned attended the meeting.