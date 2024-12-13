Chief Secretary Orders Strict Measures To Combat Polio Non-compliance
Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 09:27 PM
The Provincial Anti-Polio Task Force has announced stringent measures to combat fake finger marking by polio vaccination teams and address government employees refusing polio immunization for their children
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Provincial Anti-Polio Task Force has announced stringent measures to combat fake finger marking by polio vaccination teams and address government employees refusing polio immunization for their children.
The decisions were made during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar.
The Chief Secretary directed authorities to register criminal cases against individuals involved in fake finger marking during polio campaigns. Additionally, government employees who refuse to vaccinate their children will face disciplinary action, including the withdrawal of benefits.
They will also be required to ensure vaccination under direct observation.
To bolster vaccination efforts in polio-affected regions, the task force introduced several initiatives.
These include engaging local communities, setting up vaccination points at transit locations, community centers, hospitals, and health facilities, and intensifying door-to-door campaigns.
Chief Secretary Chaudhary emphasized the importance of robust monitoring and accountability. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to conduct field visits and strictly adhere to campaign schedules. The Provincial Monitoring and Reporting Unit (PMRU) will oversee the campaign's progress, while high-performing officials will receive commendation letters, and underperformers will be asked to provide explanations.
The Information and Public Relations Department will run a widespread awareness campaign to encourage public participation in polio immunization efforts.
Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, administrative secretaries, law enforcement officials, and representatives from UNICEF, WHO, and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) attended the meeting.
They reviewed progress on previous decisions and refined strategies to counter the recent surge in polio cases.
The National Polio Eradication Campaign, starting December 16, aims to vaccinate 6.55 million children across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the seven-day drive.
Recent Stories
Nearly 99 % bank depositors are protected: DPC Annual report discloses
Federal Board organise national conference on examination system
Court extends physical remand of former senator in Pak-Arab housing scam
IAEA Regional Training Course concluded
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs mee ..
Chief Secretary orders strict measures to combat polio non-compliance
AIERD Pakistan participates in GLEN Dialogue, Green Alliance meeting
ATC declares several PTI leaders proclaimed offenders in May-9 cases
Rs 45 million allocated for renovation of Lahore Mor Cricket Ground, Khanewal
First ever Pink Games, Meena Bazaar announced for women
EUM gets 13 new programmes NOC
CPO visits Catholic Church, meets members of Christian community
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Court extends physical remand of former senator in Pak-Arab housing scam2 minutes ago
-
IAEA Regional Training Course concluded2 minutes ago
-
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar chairs meeting to ensure stabi ..2 minutes ago
-
Chief Secretary orders strict measures to combat polio non-compliance2 minutes ago
-
AIERD Pakistan participates in GLEN Dialogue, Green Alliance meeting2 minutes ago
-
ATC declares several PTI leaders proclaimed offenders in May-9 cases2 minutes ago
-
Rs 45 million allocated for renovation of Lahore Mor Cricket Ground, Khanewal2 minutes ago
-
First ever Pink Games, Meena Bazaar announced for women2 minutes ago
-
EUM gets 13 new programmes NOC2 minutes ago
-
CPO visits Catholic Church, meets members of Christian community2 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt launches crackdown on environmental violators1 hour ago
-
Customs seizes smuggled goods worth over Rs 30m from Jaffar Express1 hour ago