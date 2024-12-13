Open Menu

Chief Secretary Orders Strict Measures To Combat Polio Non-compliance

Umer Jamshaid Published December 13, 2024 | 09:27 PM

The Provincial Anti-Polio Task Force has announced stringent measures to combat fake finger marking by polio vaccination teams and address government employees refusing polio immunization for their children

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Provincial Anti-Polio Task Force has announced stringent measures to combat fake finger marking by polio vaccination teams and address government employees refusing polio immunization for their children.

The decisions were made during a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, at the Civil Secretariat in Peshawar.

The Chief Secretary directed authorities to register criminal cases against individuals involved in fake finger marking during polio campaigns. Additionally, government employees who refuse to vaccinate their children will face disciplinary action, including the withdrawal of benefits.

They will also be required to ensure vaccination under direct observation.

To bolster vaccination efforts in polio-affected regions, the task force introduced several initiatives.

These include engaging local communities, setting up vaccination points at transit locations, community centers, hospitals, and health facilities, and intensifying door-to-door campaigns.

Chief Secretary Chaudhary emphasized the importance of robust monitoring and accountability. Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners have been instructed to conduct field visits and strictly adhere to campaign schedules. The Provincial Monitoring and Reporting Unit (PMRU) will oversee the campaign's progress, while high-performing officials will receive commendation letters, and underperformers will be asked to provide explanations.

The Information and Public Relations Department will run a widespread awareness campaign to encourage public participation in polio immunization efforts.

Inspector General of Police Akhtar Hayat Khan, administrative secretaries, law enforcement officials, and representatives from UNICEF, WHO, and the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) attended the meeting.

They reviewed progress on previous decisions and refined strategies to counter the recent surge in polio cases.

The National Polio Eradication Campaign, starting December 16, aims to vaccinate 6.55 million children across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the seven-day drive.

