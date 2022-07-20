UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Orders Swift Vaccination In Lumpy Skin Disease-hit Areas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2022 | 06:54 PM

Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the Livestock Department to speed up vaccination process in the areas affected by lumpy skin disease (LSD).

He issued these directives while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat, here on Wednesday. The meeting reviewed measures being taken to prevent the disease in cattle.

The chief secretary said that a system should be developed for effective monitoring of the situation, adding that the government would provide all resources on priority basis for elimination of lumpy skin disease.

He asked the Livestock Department to take emergent measures to enhance the capacity of preparing vaccines.

Officials of the Livestock Department gave a detailed briefing to the chief secretary. They said that so far the department had prepared 2.40 million doses of (Caprivac) vaccine that had been provided to all districts. They said that machinery would be imported to increase the capacity of vaccine production.

The Livestock secretary and officers of the department participated in the meeting.

