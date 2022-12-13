Chief Secretary pays surprise visit to LU hospital, inspects facilities

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Sohail Ahmed Rajput paid a surprise visit to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad on Tuesday and inquired about the patients and the treatment facilities being provided to them

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Chief Secretary Dr. Sohail Ahmed Rajput paid a surprise visit to Liaquat University Hospital Hyderabad on Tuesday and inquired about the patients and the treatment facilities being provided to them.

Sohail Rajput also visited various departments of the hospital and talked to the patients and their attendants.

The Director Admin LU hospital Abdul Sattar Jatoi and MS Shahid Junejo apprised the chief secretary about the facilities provided to the patients.

The chief secretary also inspected ICU, Urology, Nephrology, Dialysis Center and, Command and Room.

The chief secretary appreciated the performance of the hospital administration and said that he did not receive any complaint during the visit as the arrangements were commendable.

A large number of patients visit the hospital and more hospitals should be built in the city, Sohail Rajput said.