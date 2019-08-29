Chief Secretary presides over meeting to discuss issues pertaining to Muharram in DIK

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Salim Khan has underlined the need for promoting religious harmony, love and brotherhood to ensure durable peace in society.

He was addressing a meeting held to discuss issues with regard to Muharram and it was attended by religious scholars of the Shia and Sunni schools of thought, trade unions, lawyers, elders, political figures, officials of police force including IGP Dr Muhammad Naeem Khan, DIG Feroz Shah, Home Secretary Ikram Khan and officials of the district administration including Commissioner Javed Khan Marwat here on Thursday.

He said the country progressed rapidly as there had been religious harmony and love in society, but when sectarianism was promoted, pace of developed came down to a crawling speed and the society started to suffer in its wake.

He questioned that when people in Europe with different ideologies, cultural backgrounds and faith could live together peacefully then why the Muslim nation that had faith in oneness of Allah and the Holy Quran could not.

He also urged masses and especially religious schools to come forward and play effective role in promoting religious harmony, brotherhood and love to ensure peace in society and accord sanctity to such holy occasions like Muharram.

IGP DR Naeem Khan said there was always peaceful co-existence and harmony in the district but there were external challenges which put peace at stake. Therefore, he said there was a need to make joint efforts to foil nefarious designs of those elements.

He said there had always been positive role of elders, religious scholars, police force, FC, Pak army and trade unions in ensuring peace in Dera Ismail Khan.

About cases pertaining to schedule four, the IGP said that some necessary changes would be made in this regard.