Chief Secretary Punjab expresses displeasure over sugar sale at higher price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the sale of sugar at more than Rs 70 per kg in Ramadan bazaars of some districts and sought a detailed report from the divisional commissioners.

Presiding over a video-link meeting of divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners at the Civil Secretariat, the chief secretary said that clear instructions had been issued to ensure the availability of sugar at Rs. 70 per kg in Ramadan bazaars but some officers did not show responsibility in compliance.

He warned that implementation of the directions be ensured in all cases as no negligence would be tolerated in this regard.

The chief secretary said that the deputy commissioners should go to the field to monitor the situation, adding that the sale of sugar in the Ramadan bazaars at more than Rs 70 per kg was not acceptable.

He said that administrative officers should dynamically perform their duties to provide relief to people.

Asking the officers to tighten the measures against smuggling, the CS said that the smuggling of wheat, flour, and fertilizer could take place during Eid days. He also issued instructions regarding action against diesel hoarders across the province.

The secretaries of different departments including agriculture, industries, food, cane commissioner Punjab and officers concerned attended the meeting while all the divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.