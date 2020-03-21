UrduPoint.com
Chief Secretary Punjab For Contingency Plans By Departments

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 09:38 PM

Chief Secretary Punjab, Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan on Saturday directed the provincial departments to prepare contingency plans due to coronavirus outbreak and submit report within two days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab, Major (R) Azam Suleman Khan on Saturday directed the provincial departments to prepare contingency plans due to coronavirus outbreak and submit report within two days.

He was presiding over a meeting at camp office attended by all administrative secretaries through video link in accordance with the government instructions.

The Chief Secretary asked the Services and General Administration Department to prepare a list of retired officers so that they could be engaged as volunteers in case of emergency. The meeting decided that in order to overcome staff shortage, 50 officers would be attached with divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners temporarily.

The Chief Secretary directed that departments, other than health, home, industries, food and agriculture, must submit lists of their officers and officials by Saturday night so that they could be assigned duties if needed.

He mentioned that the essential services departments can call all their staff on duty. He also issued instructions to Food Departments to update stocks position on daily basis.

He said that the women government employees whose children were in daycare centres have been exempted from attending their offices.

He also directed the officers to ensure uninterrupted supply of food/daily-use items, and prevent shortage of any commodity.

