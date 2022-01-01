UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Punjab Orders Anti-adulteration Camping In Province

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2022 | 07:43 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal has directed the provincial food department to launch a special anti-adulteration campaign in the province to ensure quality, purity and standard in food industry.

He issued this directive while presiding over a meeting at the Civil Secretariat here on Saturday.

The meeting reviewed prices of essential commodities, availability of urea fertilizer, measures against smuggling and illegal weigh stations involved in purchase of sugarcane.

He said the secretary food department would personally supervise the special drive, adding that under the new initiatives, the government would establish points for checking milk at the entry of cities besides providing a facility of free testing of milk to the public at the divisional headquarters.

He said mobile food laboratories and bike squads would also be set up to check the food industry.

The chief secretary directed all deputy commissioners to closely monitor prices and availability of essential commodities.

He said sale of sugar above the retail price of Rs 90 per kg was not allowed at all and those who were fleecing consumers by creating artificial price-hike would be dealt with an iron hand.

The chief secretary directed the officers to continue measures for prevention of smuggling of fertilizers and wheat, and expedite the process of registration of grocery stores under the Ehsas Ration Programme.

He also issued instructions regarding ensuring timely payments to growers by sugar mills and action against middlemen.

The divisional commissioners gave detailed briefing to the meeting virtually.

The secretaries of relevant departments, including food, industries, agriculture, additional IG special branchand officers concerned attended the meeting while the deputy commissioners participated throughvideo link.

