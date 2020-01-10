UrduPoint.com
Chief Secretary Punjab Orders Easing Issuance Of NOC For New Cement Plants

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 10th January 2020 | 07:52 PM

The Punjab government is encouraging investment in the province as timely issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) and other facilities are being extended to investors of the cement industry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :The Punjab government is encouraging investment in the province as timely issuance of No Objection Certificate (NOC) and other facilities are being extended to investors of the cement industry.

Chief Secretary Punjab Azam Suleman Khan stated this while presiding over a meeting to review matters related to issuance of an NOC for new cement plants and expansion of existing industry, here on Friday.

The CS said all the relevant departments including Irrigation, Environment, Industries and Local Government had adopted a unified strategy to remove unnecessary hurdles in installation of new cement plants.

He said vast investment opportunities were being made available in the province, adding business activities would not only strengthen economy but also create new jobs.

The meeting was briefed that space had been identified for new cement plants in four districts Khushab, Mianwali, Chakwal and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Chairman Planning and Development Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh, Secretary Industries Zafar Iqbal, Secretary Irrigation Ali Murtaza, Secretary Environment Saima Saeed, Secretary Local Government Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi, Chairman PITB Azfar Manzoor and officers attended the meeting.

