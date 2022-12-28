UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Punjab Orders Security, Other Arrangements For Census

Muhammad Irfan Published December 28, 2022 | 07:56 PM

Chief Secretary Punjab orders security, other arrangements for census

Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to complete security and other arrangements in the province for digital census at the earliest

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Abdullah Khan Sumbal on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to complete security and other arrangements in the province for digital census at the earliest.

He issued this directive during a meeting of the Provincial Coordinating Committee for Digital Census held at the Civil Secretariat. The Provincial Census Commissioner, Commissioner Lahore Division and top police and military officials attended the meeting while Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) Member (Support Services) Sarwar Gondal, all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Speaking at the meeting, the Chief Secretary said that census was an important national responsibility and the future political and economic scenario of the country would largely depend on the data obtained from the census. He said that the officers and staff must do the work of the census as a national duty. He also directed the provincial departments to enhance cooperation with the PBS to complete the census successfully.

The Chief Secretary ordered the deputy commissioners to immediately provide facilities needed for the training of field staff for the census in the districts. He said that by assigning the census duty to the employees of the education department, the educational activities should not be affected in any way.

Sarwar Gondal briefed the meeting about the work plan of digital census. He said that digital census had been successfully completed in 33 districts of the country as a pilot project. He mentioned that a total of 61,000 field staff would perform duties during census in Punjab province. He said that the training process of 328 master trainers had been completed, while the training of field staff would start from January 7. He added that trained staff of PBS had been deployed with deputy commissioners and assistant commissioners for providing assistance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Police Education Punjab January All From Top

Recent Stories

IGP calls on Governor Punjab

IGP calls on Governor Punjab

1 minute ago
 Turkey Arrests 5 Terrorist Attack Plotters With Al ..

Turkey Arrests 5 Terrorist Attack Plotters With Alleged Links to Iran - Interior ..

1 minute ago
 World champion Kriechmayr wins World Cup downhill ..

World champion Kriechmayr wins World Cup downhill in Bormio

1 minute ago
 DC visits Khidmat Markaz

DC visits Khidmat Markaz

1 minute ago
 Vehicle Rams Into Crowd During Carnival in Nigeria ..

Vehicle Rams Into Crowd During Carnival in Nigeria, Killing 7 People - Reports

20 minutes ago
 Israel's Netanyahu names ex-general Yoav Galant as ..

Israel's Netanyahu names ex-general Yoav Galant as defence minister

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.