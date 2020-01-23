Chief Secretary Punjab orders to keep check on prices,supply of eatables

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan on Thursday presided over a meeting to review the mechanism of devolving powers to grassroots level to improve governance and service delivery and ensure timely implementation of government policies and transparency in system

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan on Thursday presided over a meeting to review the mechanism of devolving powers to grassroots level to improve governance and service delivery and ensure timely implementation of government policies and transparency in system.

The meeting held at Civil Secretariat was attended by the additional chief secretary, chairman Planning and Development, additional chief secretary Home, administrative secretaries of all departments, and the commissioner whereas other commissioners joined the meeting through video conferencing.

Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said that being public servant it was our responsibility to improve governance and service delivery for implementation of government policies.

Officers should work diligently to serve people so that common man could be provided relief, he added.

The chief secretary ordered field officers to personally monitor prices of eatables in their districts, besides ensuring that there was no shortage of any commodity.

He also issued directions regarding availability of medicines, doctors and staff in hospitals besides providing facilities in schools and improving cleanliness in cities.