Chief Secretary Punjab urges civil, police officers to work on war-footing for masses' relief

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik has asked all civil and police officers to work on war-footing for implementing government's agenda so as to provide relief to people by meeting challenges of coronavirus, dengue, hoarding and profiteering.

He sated this while issuing policy guidelines to the officers during a meeting at Civil Secretariat. Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said that all officers should only focus on their performance.

"Professional officer should put aside fears of transfer but inefficiency, misconduct, abuse of power and corruption would not be tolerated in any case and those who would be found involved in such practices would be removed from their posts," he said.

The chief Secretary mentioned that special attention be paid to stabilize prices of daily-use commodities as facility of Ramzan bazaars could not be provided to people because of coronavirus this year. He said that he would personally monitor all measures against hoarding and profiteering.

He directed the secretary industries to set up 'Price Control Cell' at Civil Secretariat where divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners would directly send daily reports about price of commodities and actions taken against hoarding and profiteering. He said: "Field officers to ensure display of price lists and in case of non-compliance seal the shop.

"���� The meeting reviewed coronavirus situation and measure to protect crops from locust attack.

The SMBR briefed that Locust Combat Programme is underway in 12 districts including Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Layya, Attock, Jhang, Rajan Pur, Khushab, Bhakkar, Pakpatan, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar. He said that so far 5808 operations had been conducted. As many as 392 teams were taking part in locust combat operation and portable spray guns, tractors and other vehicles were being used to carry out spray. Experts of Pak army wer also extending help in the operation, he added.

The CS said that protection of people from diseases like dengue and coronavirus was the priority of the government. He ordered administrative secretaries of health departments to prepare a comprehensive strategy to deal with dengue by keeping in view experience of last year and inform him about the situation on a daily basis.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar, Additional Chief Secretary Shoukat Ali, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and administrative secretaries of different departments whereas divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners joined through video link.