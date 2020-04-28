UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary Punjab Urges Civil, Police Officers To Work On War-footing For Masses' Relief

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Tue 28th April 2020 | 07:40 PM

Chief Secretary Punjab urges civil, police officers to work on war-footing for masses' relief

Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik has asked all civil and police officers to work on war-footing for implementing government's agenda so as to provide relief to people by meeting challenges of coronavirus, dengue, hoarding and profiteering

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik has asked all civil and police officers to work on war-footing for implementing government's agenda so as to provide relief to people by meeting challenges of coronavirus, dengue, hoarding and profiteering.

He sated this while issuing policy guidelines to the officers during a meeting at Civil Secretariat. Speaking at the meeting, the chief secretary said that all officers should only focus on their performance.

"Professional officer should put aside fears of transfer but inefficiency, misconduct, abuse of power and corruption would not be tolerated in any case and those who would be found involved in such practices would be removed from their posts," he said.

The chief Secretary mentioned that special attention be paid to stabilize prices of daily-use commodities as facility of Ramzan bazaars could not be provided to people because of coronavirus this year. He said that he would personally monitor all measures against hoarding and profiteering.

He directed the secretary industries to set up 'Price Control Cell' at Civil Secretariat where divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners would directly send daily reports about price of commodities and actions taken against hoarding and profiteering. He said: "Field officers to ensure display of price lists and in case of non-compliance seal the shop.

"���� The meeting reviewed coronavirus situation and measure to protect crops from locust attack.

The SMBR briefed that Locust Combat Programme is underway in 12 districts including Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Layya, Attock, Jhang, Rajan Pur, Khushab, Bhakkar, Pakpatan, Okara, Sahiwal and Bahawalnagar. He said that so far 5808 operations had been conducted. As many as 392 teams were taking part in locust combat operation and portable spray guns, tractors and other vehicles were being used to carry out spray. Experts of Pak army wer also extending help in the operation, he added.

The CS said that protection of people from diseases like dengue and coronavirus was the priority of the government. He ordered administrative secretaries of health departments to prepare a comprehensive strategy to deal with dengue by keeping in view experience of last year and inform him about the situation on a daily basis.

The meeting was attended by Senior Member board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar, Additional Chief Secretary Shoukat Ali, Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha, Commissioner Lahore Saif Anjum and administrative secretaries of different departments whereas divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners joined through video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Attack Corruption Army Police Dengue Punjab Vehicles Sahiwal Okara Jhang Bahawalpur Price Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Khushab Attock Babar Hayat All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE, Pakistan agree to evacuate Pakistani workers

11 minutes ago

Jiu-jitsu teams to participate in closed training ..

11 minutes ago

Sharjah Social Services Department continues to pr ..

26 minutes ago

Infinix Hot 9 is officially available for customer ..

31 minutes ago

COVID-19 Cases in Portugal Surpass 24,300, Death T ..

35 seconds ago

Care home virus deaths increase under-reported UK ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.