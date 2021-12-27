Chief Secretary Punjab visits BVH, inquires patients about health facilities

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal paid a surprise visit to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BHV) Bahawalpur here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal paid a surprise visit to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BHV) Bahawalpur here on Monday.

He inspected the emergency, gynecology and other wards and inquired the patients about medical facilities. He asked the patients medicines were being provided free of cost to the patients admitted to the hospital. Patients and their attendants expressed satisfaction over the arrangements at the hospital.

Chief Secretary also listened to the problems of the patients and their families and issued orders on the spot for their resolution.

He directed that an information desk be set up in the hospital for the guidance of the people.

He said that a good attitude and guidance of doctors instills a sense of satisfaction in the patient. He mentioned that despite limited resources, patients can be better cared for with the spirit of humanity. Additional Chief Secretary Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar and Commissioner Bahawalpur Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal was also present on this occasion.

The Chief Secretary also visited Model Bazaar and checked the prices and quality of goods at various stalls. He also inspected the newly-constructed Yazman to Bahawalpur road.