UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Punjab Visits BVH, Inquires Patients About Health Facilities

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 04:31 PM

Chief Secretary Punjab visits BVH, inquires patients about health facilities

Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal paid a surprise visit to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BHV) Bahawalpur here on Monday

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal paid a surprise visit to Bahawal Victoria Hospital (BHV) Bahawalpur here on Monday.

He inspected the emergency, gynecology and other wards and inquired the patients about medical facilities. He asked the patients medicines were being provided free of cost to the patients admitted to the hospital. Patients and their attendants expressed satisfaction over the arrangements at the hospital.

Chief Secretary also listened to the problems of the patients and their families and issued orders on the spot for their resolution.

He directed that an information desk be set up in the hospital for the guidance of the people.

He said that a good attitude and guidance of doctors instills a sense of satisfaction in the patient. He mentioned that despite limited resources, patients can be better cared for with the spirit of humanity. Additional Chief Secretary Capt (retd) Saqib Zafar and Commissioner Bahawalpur Capt (retd) Zafar Iqbal was also present on this occasion.

The Chief Secretary also visited Model Bazaar and checked the prices and quality of goods at various stalls. He also inspected the newly-constructed Yazman to Bahawalpur road.

Related Topics

Resolution Punjab Visit Road Victoria Bahawalpur Yazman (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

PITB, BoR KPK sign MoU to implement e-Stamping sys ..

PITB, BoR KPK sign MoU to implement e-Stamping system in KPK

2 minutes ago
 Sania Mirza stuns fans by latest photos from Dubai ..

Sania Mirza stuns fans by latest photos from Dubai Expo

4 minutes ago
 All-Belarusian People's Assembly Approves Domestic ..

All-Belarusian People's Assembly Approves Domestic, Foreign Policy - Draft Consi ..

4 minutes ago
 Punjab govt introduces digitization in Mining Sect ..

Punjab govt introduces digitization in Mining Sector for welfare of workers

6 minutes ago
 India denounced for killing innocent Kashmiris in ..

India denounced for killing innocent Kashmiris in fake encounters

6 minutes ago
 Tourists throng Muree to enjoy snowfall: administr ..

Tourists throng Muree to enjoy snowfall: administration issues advisory

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.