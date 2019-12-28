UrduPoint.com
Chief Secretary Punjab Visits Faisalabad

Sat 28th December 2019

Chief Secretary Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan in continuation of his visits to the divisional headquarters of the province, reached here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan in continuation of his visits to the divisional headquarters of the province, reached here on Saturday.

The Chief Secretary while presiding over a meeting at the Circuit House, discussed various matters about good governance in the province, action against land grabbers as well as controlling use of narcotics.

Speaking at a meeting of civil and police officers, the Chief Secretary asked them to conduct regular field visits so that peoples' problems could be resolved through direct interaction with them.

He mentioned that latest technology should be utilized to ensure transparency in administrative affairs besides its use in effective traffic management.

He urged the officers to enhance their interaction with police officers as well as elected representatives so that effective implementation of government policies could be ensured.

Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir was also present during the visit.

