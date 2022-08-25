UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Punjab Visits Flood Hit Areas Of Rajanpur To Review Relief Camps Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 09:35 PM

Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab, Kamran Ali Afzal paid a visit to flood hit areas of Rajanpur and reviewed the arrangements in relief camps in Rojhan and its suburban areas

He sympathized with flood victims and ensured them of provincial government's complete support. He ordered to provide tents and food to those people who were sitting under the open sky without any bag and baggage.

Talking on the occasion, the CS praised the courage of flood hit masses for braving the natural calamity manfully saying that the government would stand by them in these hard times.

Mr Afzal observed that all resources would be utilized for rehabilitation of the public adding that rains had played havoc in DG Khan and Rajanpur.

Taunsa has been hit hardest by the rains, he said and added that it was our national duty to help the flood affected people as the responsibility for their rehab lied with all sections of the society too.

All the areas under flood have been declared calamity hit, the CS informed relief package was in final stages for the affected masses.

Senior Member board of Revenue, Zahid Akhtar Zaman briefed the CS about the arrangements made for the flood hit people in these areas.

Earlier, PDM officials briefed Mr Afzal that as many as 31 relief camps have been set up in Rajanpur and 13 in DG Khan wherein 3585 victims are taking shelter.

ACS South Punjab, Commissioner DG Khan and other officials were accompanying the CS.

