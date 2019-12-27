Chief Secretary Punjab visits Gujranwala with IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan visited Gujranwala with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir and presided over a meeting of civil and police officers of the division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan visited Gujranwala with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir and presided over a meeting of civil and police officers of the division.

According to a DGPR handout issued here, the chief secretary said that officers had been given authority now it was their responsibility to work with dedication for resolving peoples problems while speaking on the occasion.

He directed deputy commissioners and district police officers to conduct joint visits of wholesale fruits and vegetable markets to get fixed prices of commodities under their direct supervision.

He mentioned that special attention should be paid to plant maximum trees to overcome the issue of environmental pollution with the help of civil society, adding that concrete steps should be in place to improve cleanliness in cities and implement zero waste policy.

The meeting decided to launch a campaign to eliminate stray dogs and start a crackdown on wall-chalking and illegal hoardings.

The chief secretary also issued instructions regarding retrieving government land and removing encroachments from graveyards. A proposal to establish PHA at Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bhaudin and Hafizabad was reviewed in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that 80 out of 102 development schemes of Gujranwala Division had been approved while work of remaining 22 was underway.