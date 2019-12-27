UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Secretary Punjab Visits Gujranwala With IGP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 09:25 PM

Chief Secretary Punjab visits Gujranwala with IGP

Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan visited Gujranwala with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir and presided over a meeting of civil and police officers of the division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan visited Gujranwala with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Shoaib Dastgir and presided over a meeting of civil and police officers of the division.

According to a DGPR handout issued here, the chief secretary said that officers had been given authority now it was their responsibility to work with dedication for resolving peoples problems while speaking on the occasion.

He directed deputy commissioners and district police officers to conduct joint visits of wholesale fruits and vegetable markets to get fixed prices of commodities under their direct supervision.

He mentioned that special attention should be paid to plant maximum trees to overcome the issue of environmental pollution with the help of civil society, adding that concrete steps should be in place to improve cleanliness in cities and implement zero waste policy.

The meeting decided to launch a campaign to eliminate stray dogs and start a crackdown on wall-chalking and illegal hoardings.

The chief secretary also issued instructions regarding retrieving government land and removing encroachments from graveyards. A proposal to establish PHA at Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bhaudin and Hafizabad was reviewed in the meeting.

The meeting was briefed that 80 out of 102 development schemes of Gujranwala Division had been approved while work of remaining 22 was underway.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Civil Society Gujrat Gujranwala Hafizabad Market From Government

Recent Stories

Russian Energy Ministry Forecasts Increase in LNG ..

1 minute ago

RPO Faisalabad holds open court

1 minute ago

Eco-farming model of China good to increase yield ..

1 minute ago

Amazon/Deliveroo deal faces in-depth UK probe

1 minute ago

City Patrolling Force completes special training f ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Energy Ministry Predicts Oil Production in ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.