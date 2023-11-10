Open Menu

Chief Secretary Punjab Visits Rwp To Review Progress Of Development Projects

Sumaira FH Published November 10, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Friday visited Rawalpindi Commissioner's Office and inaugurated PMU Block

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2023) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Friday visited Rawalpindi Commissioner's Office and inaugurated PMU Block.

Later, the Chief Secretary chaired a meeting regarding Rawalpindi Ring Road and Dadocha Dam projects in the Commissioner's Office committee room. The Chief Secretary was briefed about the progress of the construction work.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division informed the Chief Secretary that the right of way of Rawalpindi Ring Road had been completely cleared. All the area from G.T. Road to the Motorway is completely clear.

The right-of-way of Dadocha Dam had also been almost cleared, said Liaquat Ali Chatta.

The Chief Secretary directed the authorities to hold a Zoom meeting regarding Azad Patan Road, with all the secretaries concerned on Monday.

Rawalpindi Ring Road and Dadocha Dam, both were very important projects of Rawalpindi on which work was started and all-out efforts were being made to complete the projects as soon as possible, Zahid Akhtar Zaman said.

Negligence on the part of the officials concerned and no more delay would be tolerated in these projects, he instructed the authorities.

Efforts should be made to complete these projects before the stipulated time frame, Zahid Akhtar Zaman ordered.

The Chief Secretary instructed Commissioner Rawalpindi to directly supervise both the public welfare projects.

He also instructed the Commissioner to stay in the field as much as possible to ensure quality, transparency, and speed of work.

More Stories From Pakistan