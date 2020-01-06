UrduPoint.com
Chief Secretary Punjab Visits Sargodha; Reviews Administrative Matters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:10 PM

As part of plan to visit all divisional headquarters of the province, Chief Secretary Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan on Monday visited Sargodha to review administrative matters and law & order

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :As part of plan to visit all divisional headquarters of the province, Chief Secretary Punjab Maj (r) Azam Suleman Khan on Monday visited Sargodha to review administrative matters and law & order.

Accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary Home Momin Agha and Inspector General of Police Shoaib Dastgir, the Chief Secretary held meetings with civil, police officers and elected representatives at Circuit House, says a handout.

He directed the officers to spare at least 90 minutes to listen to public complaints daily. He asked them to keep open doors of their offices for general public, adding that the common man should get respect in government offices.

He also issued instructions regarding holding of open courts regularly, besides inclusion of elected representatives in these courts so that peoples' problems could be resolved on the spot.

He mentioned that he was personally monitoring the performance of all field officers and those, who show laxity, negligence and poor performance, would be removed from their posts.

He told the officers that they would be given 'complete freedom' to work but would be held accountable over poor performance.

He directed that availability of edibles be ensured at the prices fixed by the government and deputy commissioners and district police officers were ought to conduct joint visits to fruit and vegetable markets to monitor auction process there.

Speaking on the occasion, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that officers and officials should change their behaviour to bring about a positive change in police culture. He said that elected representatives must be taken on board for improving governance and service delivery.

He directed the police officers to launch a crackdown on outlaws, besides taking concrete measures to improve law and order. Elected representatives thanked the Chief Secretary for visiting divisional headquarters to resolve peoples' problems.

