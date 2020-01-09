Chief Secretary Punjab wants e-tendering, timely completion of schemes at C&W Dept

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary Major (retd) Azam Suleman Khan has said officers of Communication and Works Department (C&W) will have to work with full devotion to complete development projects and carry on repair and maintenance of roads on time.

Presiding over a meeting at C&W Department here on Thursday, he said that despite financial constraints, all required funds would be provided for timely completion of uplift schemes.

Provincial Minister for Communication and Works Sardar Asif Nakai also attended the meeting, ewhich reviewed annual development programme, public-private partnership schemes and mega projects.

Secretary C&W Capt (retd) Asad-Ullah Khan briefed the meeting that process was under way for dualisation of 14 roads in different cities under public-private partnership and construction work would begin after bidding and completion of other formalities. In the building sector in North Zone, funds of Rs 3.5 billion, out of total allocated amount of Rs 5.5 billion, had been released for 300 ongoing and 53 new schemes.

Similarly, in Central Zone, funds of Rs 5 billion, out of total Rs 9 billion, had been released for 289 ongoing and 90 new schemes, whereas in South Zone funds of Rs 5 billion, out of total Rs 8.5 billion, had been released for 210 ongoing and 53 new schemes, he added.

The chief secretary said that system of e-tendering should be started in the C&W department at the earliest to ensure transparency in procurement. He said that use of modern technology would help root out corruption.

The C&W secretary said that matters were being finalised to introduce e-tendering and the system would be launched as pilot project soon. He said that work on 123-kilometre long 174 roads was near completion under Rs 15 billion 'Naya Pakistan Manzilen Asan' project and the second phase of the project was about to begin.

The chief secretary also issued directions regarding recruitment of officers and staff and establishment of Strategic and Planning Unit in the department.

The meeting was attended by all additional secretaries and top officers of C&W department.