Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman Orders Setting Up Special Cell To Resolve Retired Officials Issues

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 25, 2023 | 07:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 25th, 2023) :Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman has directed the authorities concerned to set up a special cell in the Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) to solve problems of retired government employees.
He issued this directive while presiding over a secretaries' conference at the Civil Secretariat, here on Monday.

Senior Member board of Revenue, Additional Chief Secretary (South Punjab), Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), administrative secretaries and directors general of all departments attended the meeting, while all divisional commissioners participated through video-link.
The chief secretary said that the welfare of government employees was a responsibility of departments.

He ordered the secretary regulations to ensure early disposal of pending inquiries, and pension cases. He remarked that depriving a government official of his right to departmental promotion due to a pending inquiry is unjust.
The chief secretary said that the government officers should perform their duties for welfare of people without any fear.

He added that the officers, who are not working, have no right to remain in the office.
The CS also issued orders regarding completion of development projects as per the timelines. He said the relevant departments would be held responsible in case of any delay. He said special attention should be given to the uplift schemes of the health and education sectors.

