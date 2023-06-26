Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman Punjab lays foundation stone of MIT Park in Murree

Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday laid the foundation stone of MIT Park in Murree

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Monday laid the foundation stone of MIT Park in Murree.

The chief secretary during a visit to Murree instructed the authorities to utilize all available resources to provide the best possible facilities to the tourists, particularly during the Eid ul Azha holidays.

On the occasion, Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Liaquat Ali Chatha, Deputy Commissioner, Hasan Waqar Cheema and DG of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi Ahmed Hasan Ranjha were present.

The DG PHA gave a detailed briefing to the Chief Secretary on the park project. A kid's area and an open-air gym would be constructed in the park, the Chief Secretary was informed.

The chief secretary appreciated the performance of DG PHA and directed the authorities to complete the project within a stipulated time frame.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the PHA Rawalpindi started the construction work of MIT Park in Murree to provide more recreational and tourism facilities to the tourists.