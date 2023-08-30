Open Menu

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman Visits Khanewal To Check Services Delivery In Health Sector, Cotton Situation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 30, 2023 | 10:24 PM

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Wednesday visited Khanewal to check service delivery in health sector and inspection of development projects

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Wednesday visited Khanewal to check service delivery in health sector and inspection of development projects.

During the visit, Zahid inspected the DHQ Hospital, reviewed medical facilities, and emphasized the government's zero-tolerance policy on negligence in service delivery at government hospitals.

He also appreciated the efforts of the deputy commissioner and his team in citizen welfare after noticing the situation.

In addition, the Chief Secretary inspected the development projects, including road construction, and expressed his commitment to improving infrastructure in remote areas through initiatives like the "Village Will Shine" program for sanitation facilities.

Cotton cultivation in the Khanewal district was highlighted, with 357 thousand acres under cultivation, yielding 115 thousand bales so far. The average yield per acre has been 30 to 35 maunds. The officials from the Agriculture Department shared this information during the Chief Secretary's visit.

For the betterment of public service delivery and welfare initiatives, Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sindhu provided a detailed briefing to the Chief Secretary.

It was also mentioned that the crackdown against profiteers would continue to provide relief to the people.

