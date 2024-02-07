Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman visits election control room

Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Wednesday visited the control room established in the Home Department to oversee the general elections and reviewed the arrangements for monitoring law and order and administrative matters during the polls

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2024) Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman on Wednesday visited the control room established in the Home Department to oversee the general elections and reviewed the arrangements for monitoring law and order and administrative matters during the polls.

The Home Department secretary briefed the chief secretary about CCTV cameras, dashboard and other arrangements made for online monitoring.

Special Secretary Home and relevant officers were also in attendance during the visit.