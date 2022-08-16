Chief Secretary reviews AIP projects in merged districts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2022 ) :To review the state of development in the merged areas, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Tuesday called a detailed briefing on the second phase of the Accelerated Implementation Programme (AIP).

The AIP translates the priority development agenda of the government into a measurable and implementable framework through specialized technical expertise and dedicated financial resources.

The KP government launched the second phase of multi-billion rupee AIP in June to chart the course of development in the newly merged districts for the next three years.

The second phase (AIP-II) has been designed with the input of the people of merged areas and sector experts with international standing. The AIP-II would build on the gains in health, infrastructure, agriculture, education, and other sectors delivered by the first phase.