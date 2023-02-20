UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Reviews Arrangements Finalized For PSL Matches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Chief Secretary reviews arrangements finalized for PSL matches

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :Chief Secretary Punjab Zahid Akhtar Zaman chairing a meeting held on Monday reviewed the arrangements finalized for Pakistan Super-League (PSL) matches to be played at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Liaquat Ali Chatta briefed the chief secretary about the arrangements including security.

He said that Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium has a seating capacity of 17000 spectators, adding that 14 matches of PSL would be played in Rawalpindi including five-day and nine evenings.

The duration of the day matches would be 2 pm to 5 pm while evening matches would be 7 pm to 10 pm, he added.

Three different routes would be used to reach the stadium, he said adding, separate checking points would be set up for the cricket fans. Special shuttle service would also be provided to PSL fans, he informed.

The district administration would provide the shuttle service for which the Punjab government had released Rs 80 million, he said.

Private and public ambulance services would be available near the stadium, the Commissioner said and informed that a helipad would also be built at Arid University.

A special 50-bed emergency ward would also be established in the hall of the Urology Hospital.

All possible administrative steps had been taken to ensure security of the teams and facilitate the cricket fans, the Commissioner said.

Various places had been designated for parking while motorcycle parking would be near the stadium, he informed the meeting. 160 cameras would be installed inside and outside the stadium to monitor all the security arrangements, he said adding that women and children should be given a special place in the shuttle service. The Chief Secretary also directed the authorities concerned to purchase more cameras.

City Police Officer, Rawalpindi while giving a briefing about the security arrangements informed that 4500 cops would be deployed.

A special survey of the buildings in the surrounding areas of the stadium had also been conducted, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Police Government Of Punjab Punjab Pakistan Super League Rawalpindi Women All Million

Recent Stories

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricul ..

Khalifa International Award for Date Palm, Agricultural Innovation announces win ..

4 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on Februar ..

Abu Dhabi Economic Summit to take place on February 28

2 hours ago
 Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

Peshawar Zalmi's Shakib Al Hasan leaves for US

2 hours ago
 EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unma ..

EDGE launches 11 new breakthrough autonomous, unmanned solutions at IDEX 2023

2 hours ago
 IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

IDEX, NAVDEX 2023 open in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost h ..

Imran Khan raises voice for Ajmal Masih who lost his life KPO terrorists'attack

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.