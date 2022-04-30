UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Reviews Arrangements For Eid Ul Fitr

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2022 | 01:59 PM

Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for Eid ul Fitr

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review security arrangements for Eid ul Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash on Saturday chaired a high-level meeting to review security arrangements for Eid ul Fitr.

The meeting was attended by Inspector General Police KP , Moazam Jah Ansari, relevant secretaries, Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners and Regional Police Officer through a video-link facility.

Chief Secretary directed police to ensure full-proof security of Eid congregational prayers across the province.

The meeting also decided to provide facilities to tourists visiting at tourists destinations in eid holidays, ensure provision of fuel at petrol stations and check transport fares.

He especially directed police officails to create awareness among people to avoid aerial firing on Eid ul Fitr night as it poses danger to lives of innocent people and take strict action against people who violate the law.

Chief Secretary also directed transport department to implement transport fares and extend maximum facilitate people coming to native cities on Eid ul Fitr.

Related Topics

Firing Petrol Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police EID Holidays

Recent Stories

YoungStunners seen like never before, let's have a ..

YoungStunners seen like never before, let's have a look at what's cooking!

1 second ago
 Capital's air quality healthy as vehicular traffic ..

Capital's air quality healthy as vehicular traffic declines

1 minute ago
 Power shut down notice in sialkokt

Power shut down notice in sialkokt

1 minute ago
 Police hold flag march in Sargodha

Police hold flag march in Sargodha

1 minute ago
 Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding in P ..

Railroad Cars With Russian Gas Risk Exploding in Poland Due to Sanctions - Novat ..

10 minutes ago
 China returns to 2022 men's Volleyball Nations Lea ..

China returns to 2022 men's Volleyball Nations League

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.