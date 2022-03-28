Chief Secretary reviews arrangements for second phase of LG polls

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shehzad Khan Bangash on Monday chaired a high level meeting to review the arrangements and preparations for the second phase of Local Government elections in 18 districts of the province to be held on Thursday March 31st

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shehzad Khan Bangash on Monday chaired a high level meeting to review the arrangements and preparations for the second phase of Local Government elections in 18 districts of the province to be held on Thursday March 31st.

The�Election�Commissioner�Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Inspector General�Police, Secretary Home and Secretary Local�Government�Department attended the meeting in person while the Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners concerned participated via video conference.

During the meeting, arrangements for the Local�Government�elections in the 18 districts of�Khyber Pakhtunkhwa�were finalized to ensure secure and transparent polling.

Presiding over the meeting, the Chief Secretary directed divisional and district officers to install cameras on sensitive polling stations. He said that display of arms during elections would be banned and district administrations should impose section 144 and take necessary steps in this connection.