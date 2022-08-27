UrduPoint.com

Chief Secretary Reviews Dengue Situation In Province

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 27, 2022 | 07:39 PM

Chief Secretary reviews dengue situation in province

The authorities concerned were taking actions against those violating dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) besides registering 446 cases in different cities during the last five days

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned were taking actions against those violating dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) besides registering 446 cases in different cities during the last five days.

The officials briefed Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal that 276 cases were registered in Lahore, 104 in Rawalpindi, nine in Faisalabad, 14 in Attock, seven in Sargodha, four in Kasur, four in Khushab and one in Sheikhupura over violation of SOPs. They added that six FIRs were registered in Sahiwal and three each in Gujranwala, Okara and Toba Tek Singh while two each in Multan, Narowal, Chiniot, Gujarat, Nankana Sahib and Sialkot.

The chief secretary presided over a meeting to review dengue situation in the province, at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

A community mobilization campaign should be started to raise awareness about dengue, he said and also issued instructions to the secretary Cooperatives to take strict action against housing societies that were not following the SOPs.

The secretary health gave a detailed briefing and said 970 confirmed dengue cases and three deaths had been reported in the province so far this year while 221 dengue patients were under treatment in hospitals across Punjab.

The additional chief secretary, secretaries of various departments and officers concernedattended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participatedthrough video link.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Sahiwal Chiniot Kasur Okara Sargodha Rawalpindi Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Khushab Narowal Nankana Sahib Toba Tek Singh Attock All Housing

Recent Stories

Minister attends policemen course completion cerem ..

Minister attends policemen course completion ceremony

32 seconds ago
 Chairman PHA directs officers to take all possible ..

Chairman PHA directs officers to take all possible steps to make city green

35 seconds ago
 Modern tennis courts to play key role in sport dev ..

Modern tennis courts to play key role in sport development: SBP DG

37 seconds ago
 Rations distribute among flood victims by helicopt ..

Rations distribute among flood victims by helicopter in Sibi, Kachhi

39 seconds ago
 Punjab govt distributes compensation cheques among ..

Punjab govt distributes compensation cheques among families of deceased persons

3 minutes ago
 Kazakhstan to Suspend Military Exports Until Septe ..

Kazakhstan to Suspend Military Exports Until September 2023 - Gov't

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.