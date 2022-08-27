Chief Secretary reviews dengue situation in province

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :The authorities concerned were taking actions against those violating dengue standard operating procedures (SOPs) besides registering 446 cases in different cities during the last five days.

The officials briefed Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal that 276 cases were registered in Lahore, 104 in Rawalpindi, nine in Faisalabad, 14 in Attock, seven in Sargodha, four in Kasur, four in Khushab and one in Sheikhupura over violation of SOPs. They added that six FIRs were registered in Sahiwal and three each in Gujranwala, Okara and Toba Tek Singh while two each in Multan, Narowal, Chiniot, Gujarat, Nankana Sahib and Sialkot.

The chief secretary presided over a meeting to review dengue situation in the province, at the Civil Secretariat on Saturday.

A community mobilization campaign should be started to raise awareness about dengue, he said and also issued instructions to the secretary Cooperatives to take strict action against housing societies that were not following the SOPs.

The secretary health gave a detailed briefing and said 970 confirmed dengue cases and three deaths had been reported in the province so far this year while 221 dengue patients were under treatment in hospitals across Punjab.

The additional chief secretary, secretaries of various departments and officers concernedattended the meeting while all divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participatedthrough video link.