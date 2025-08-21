Open Menu

Chief Secretary Reviews Flood Relief & Rehabilitation Efforts

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 08:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A high-level meeting was convened under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Shahab Ali Shah, to assess the ongoing relief and rehabilitation activities in the districts affected by recent floods.

The meeting focused on coordinating efforts and addressing the immediate needs of the affected communities.

The Chief Secretary directed all deputy commissioners to submit comprehensive reports from their respective districts which should include detailed accounts of relief measures, damage assessments, and plans for rehabilitation.

The Deputy Commissioners provided briefings on current initiatives and future strategies, with particular emphasis on the rapid evaluation of losses incurred due to the floods.

The Chief Secretary stressed the importance of providing maximum relief to the affected populations and instructed that the registration process for government financial aid packages be expedited.

He highlighted that the provincial cabinet has already approved a food stamp package worth Rs. 15,000 per family, which must be distributed in a transparent and timely manner.

To facilitate this, he emphasized the need for priority completion of the verification process in coordination with NADRA.

Addressing the urgent need for reconstruction, the Chief Secretary directed that assessments of damaged houses be completed swiftly to ensure that housing packages approved by the provincial government are delivered without delay.

He said that the compensation package has been significantly enhanced, with fully destroyed houses now eligible for Rs. 1 million and partially damaged houses for Rs. 300,000.

Further instructions were issued for the prompt assessment of losses related to livestock, shops, vehicles, and other assets. District administrations were tasked with guiding and assisting affected residents in reconstructing homes in safe locations to minimize future risks.

The Chief Secretary also reviewed the specific situation in Bajaur, directing the Deputy Commissioner to ensure that compensation for families displaced by militancy, as well as their host families, is disbursed in accordance with existing regulations and without delay, alongside ongoing flood relief efforts.

