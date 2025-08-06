Chief Secretary reviews governance progress

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Shahab Ali Shah chaired a weekly review meeting on governance affairs, assessing key developments in e-governance, tourism infrastructure, and price control mechanisms.

The provincial government has successfully implemented the e-Summaries system under the e-Office framework. Officials reported that between July 1 and August 1, a total of 302 e-Summaries from 30 departments were submitted. In the past week alone, 16 departments forwarded 54 summaries to senior authorities. To streamline operations, 35 departments have completed training on the e-Office system, enhancing administrative efficiency.

The Tourism Department presented updates on sanitation improvements at hospitality establishments.

Since May 2025, 424 out of 663 hotels and restaurants have upgraded their drainage and sewage systems. These measures are part of broader efforts to promote sustainable tourism and environmental conservation at key tourist destinations.

The meeting also reviewed price fluctuations in essential food items, including flour, ghee, pulses, potatoes, onions, tomatoes, and sugar. Authorities identified districts with significant gaps between wholesale and retail prices and directed local administrations to take corrective action to stabilize the market.

Chief Secretary emphasized the need for transparency, efficiency, and public welfare in governance, urging all departments to expedite digitization and service delivery reforms.