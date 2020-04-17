Chief Secretary reviews healthcare facilities for COVID-19 patients

Punjab Chief Secretary chaired a meeting to review healthcare facilities for coronavirus patients and prices of medicines here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Secretary chaired a meeting to review healthcare facilities for coronavirus patients and prices of medicines here on Friday.

According to handout issued, secretaries of health departments, CCPO Lahore and others attended the meeting whereas divisional commissioners and regional police officers joining though video ink.

The Chief Secretary ordered the health department to keep contact with manufacturers and dealers to maintain prices of medicines, particularly life-saving drugs.

He mentioned that SOPs regarding coronavirus containment must be followed at industries and shops allowed to open during lockdown and availability of masks, sanitizers, and adoption of protective measures including social distancing would be mandatory at workplaces.

In case of violation, action would be taken in accordance with law, he warned.

The meeting was briefed that field hospitals were being established at every divisional headquarter and so far 1000-bed field hospital in Lahore, 300-bed each in Gujranwala, Gujrat and Rawalpindi, 200-bed in Jehlum and 100-bed similar health facility each in Chakwal and Camp Jail Lahore have been completed.