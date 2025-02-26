Chief Secretary reviews Higher Education reforms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sheahab Ali Shah, chaired a high-level briefing on the Higher Education Department.

Secretary Higher Education presented key initiatives, achievements, challenges, and future plans.

The session highlighted progress in promoting transparency, enhancing educational standards, and aligning curricula with market needs.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to advancing higher education in the province.