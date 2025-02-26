Open Menu

Chief Secretary Reviews Higher Education Reforms

Muhammad Irfan Published February 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Chief Secretary reviews Higher Education reforms

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sheahab Ali Shah, chaired a high-level briefing on the Higher Education Department.

Secretary Higher Education presented key initiatives, achievements, challenges, and future plans.

The session highlighted progress in promoting transparency, enhancing educational standards, and aligning curricula with market needs.

The government reaffirmed its commitment to advancing higher education in the province.

Recent Stories

Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicator ..

Kuwait achieved 100% rates in key global indicators: GCC-Stat

6 minutes ago
 Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entitie ..

Emirates Environmental Group recognises 64 entities at 28th Annual Corporate Gal ..

21 minutes ago
 Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Cong ..

Al Ain City selected to host 14th Terra World Congress

36 minutes ago
 EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valu ..

EMSTEEL announces Asset Enhancement Programme valued at AED625 million

51 minutes ago
 Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores col ..

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure explores collaboration with South African ..

1 hour ago
 Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence A ..

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award honours 55 winners of 3rd ..

1 hour ago
Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International ..

Abu Dhabi University kicks off first International Sustainability Leaders Meetin ..

1 hour ago
 DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dub ..

DGHR approves flexible, remote work policy for Dubai Government employees during ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, i ..

Dubai delegation explores Shenzhen's investment, innovation experience

2 hours ago
 Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

Sirius Talent Summit concludes in Abu Dhabi

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens e ..

Sharjah Digital Transformation Forum strengthens emirate’s position as smart c ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing ' ..

Sharjah Media City awards contract for designing 'Shams Studios'

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan