Chief Secretary reviews implementation of pro-poor social protection, economic sustainability initiatives

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali shah here on Wednesday presided over a meeting of steering committee to oversee the implementation of Pro-poor Social Protection and Economic Sustainability initiatives

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary (CS) Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali shah here on Wednesday presided over a meeting of steering committee to oversee the implementation of Pro-poor Social Protection and Economic Sustainability initiatives.

The meeting was attended by the Haris Gazdar Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh for special protection, Secretary Finance Syed Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Investment Syed Najam Shah, Secretary Agriculture Abdul Rahim Soomro, Secretary Industries Nasim-ul-Ghani Sahito, Secretary Live stock & Fisheries Aijaz Ahmed Mahesar, Secretary Social Welfare Dr. Muhammad Nawaz Shaikh, Secretary Information Technology Muhammad Nawaz Naseem and other relevant officers, said a press release.

Speaking during the meeting the Chief Secretary stated that the provincial government hadd earmarked Rs 34.2 billion in the annual budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 to help citizens affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

This budget was embarked to ensure food security, reduced inflation and unemployment. He further stated that Rs 20 billion was proposed for cash transfers to those affected by coronavirus under the Sindh Peoples Support Programme through the Social Protection Strategic Unit (SPSU) and Social Welfare Department (SWD).

Meanwhile, Rs 5 billion is allocated for a soft loan programme for small and medium enterprises in the province. Rs1 billion subsidies will be provided to purchase rice seeds, Rs 1 billion for pesticide and Rs 1 billion for fertilizers to the farmers with landholding of 25 acres or less.

The chief secretary directed secretary agriculture to develop a mechanism and depute grade 19 officers as focal persons for each subsidy program.

He also stated that Rs 500 million had been set aside to support technology-based startups, incubators, and accelerators, whereas Rs 700 million had been earmarked to support information technology (IT) interventions and innovations. The chief secretary directed secretary investment to engage private universities for technology based startups.

Special Assistant to CM, Haris Gazdar informed that data in that regard would be collected from various sources including the NADRA, BISP, Census and the registers maintained by the polio workers.